WATCH: Emotional Russian Ballad Gets Powerful Maltese Interpretation In Aid Of Richmond Foundation

A number of Maltese singers came together for an inspirational new song titled ‘Għix’, in a bid to promote mental health organisation Richmond Foundation.

However, McCartin and Mifsud were inspired by the song’s inspirational message and went on to invite 13 Maltese singers and nine children to partake in a full-on Maltese interpretation of said song.

“The team wanted to give back to the community, so we teamed up with Richmond Foundation to raise awareness about their work,” the group said. “Talking about mental health during COVID-19 is very important and raising funds for the organisation is a way we can continue to support their cause.”

The song features some well-known names in the music scene; from Winter Moods’ Ivan Grech to performer Roger Tirazona.

Donations to Richmond Foundation can be made via SMS by messaging 50618093 (€4.66) or 50619235 (€11.65) or by visiting their website.

