WATCH: Drifting BMWs, Wheelies And Green Hair! Eddie Fresco Is Back With A New Banger

If you’re looking for fresh fire for your Maltese music playlist, young local rapper Eddie Fresco has just happily obliged… because that’s what Edddie Fresco does. And with a brand new project that’s kicking off with green hair, big beats and even bigger wheels, we’re off to a winner here.

What You Made Me marks the next chapter in the 22-year-old artist’s ever-expanding discography, reminiscent of his last offering Incognito, but already looking ahead at what’s next. And what’s next are even more bangers.

Flanked by high performance whips flaunting the BMW and Mercedes badges and a bunch of sick bikes, Eddie raps his way through some of his hardest bars yet, so of course the music video had to go just as hard.

And while it’s less than two minutes long, it sure manages to do that, cramming high-performance cars, drifting, superbikes, wheelies… and even a couple of cameos from the 215 Collective crew at the back!