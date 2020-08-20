WATCH: Drifting BMWs, Wheelies And Green Hair! Eddie Fresco Is Back With A New Banger
If you’re looking for fresh fire for your Maltese music playlist, young local rapper Eddie Fresco has just happily obliged… because that’s what Edddie Fresco does. And with a brand new project that’s kicking off with green hair, big beats and even bigger wheels, we’re off to a winner here.
What You Made Me marks the next chapter in the 22-year-old artist’s ever-expanding discography, reminiscent of his last offering Incognito, but already looking ahead at what’s next. And what’s next are even more bangers.
Flanked by high performance whips flaunting the BMW and Mercedes badges and a bunch of sick bikes, Eddie raps his way through some of his hardest bars yet, so of course the music video had to go just as hard.
And while it’s less than two minutes long, it sure manages to do that, cramming high-performance cars, drifting, superbikes, wheelies… and even a couple of cameos from the 215 Collective crew at the back!
Heavily inspired by some of his favourite artists and music videos, Eddie Fresco is now ready for the next big step in his career.
“I wanted to go for a heavy underground track that feels super unique while still channeling Travis Scott and some of his videos from the JACKBOYS era,” the young rapper told Lovin Malta.
Eddie is no stranger to viral success online; many of his videos have upwards of 100,000 views on YouTube, and last year’s Loud Gangsta Rap has even ammassed 1.5 million. But with this new project, he’s hoping things go even bigger.
“It’s the big leagues I’m aiming for now,” he smiled, clearly not fully satisfied with the already meteoric numbers for a Maltese artist.
“And a special thanks to Silver Horse & K&O Detailing for making this video possible,” he adds, looking back on what he’s frequently called his “absolute best music video yet”.
Eddie Fresco’s new single is set to lead a fresh mixtape stacked with tracks – 12 at the time of writing – full of big names and features.
And if What You Made Me is a teaser of what’s to come, y’all better be ready.