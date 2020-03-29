WATCH: ‘Ċapċip Minn Qalbna’: Malta Philharmonic Orchestra Thank Healthcare Workers In The Most Polyrhythmic Way Possible

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is accustomed to receiving applause – but they’re also really good at giving them too.

In an effort to express their sense of gratitude towards all healthcare workers who are selflessly putting themselves in the frontline (“our modern-day heroes”), the musicians took their forte and created this impressive and heartwarming music video.

Given their innate ability for rhythm, and lead by the Principal Percussionist Daniel Cauchi, the MPO put together a new, polyrhythmic composition using mankind’s most fundamental tool… their hands.

Capitalising off the global movement of balcony clapping, members of the MPO recorded themselves clapping along to a beat at home, sent it in and, through the power of editing, came up with this new song… and it rocks.

“These projects act as a catalyst to connect and inspire,” said Executive Chairman Sigmund Mifsud.

Despite the fact that the arts and music community has come to a standstill as a result of COVID-19, the MPO seeks to maintain its music-making through a number of online initiatives including a new series of features on classical music, highlights of recent concerts and mini-biographers of the orchestra’s pioneering figures.

“Now more than ever is when we need and appreciate cultural and artistic merits,” said Culture Minister Jose Herrera.

“This initiative is significant and we are committed to continue encouraging local cultural entities to work together.”

Healthcare workers and other front-liners are working day and night to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Malta and tributes such as this music video is the support we should be giving them through these tough times.

