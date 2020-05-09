د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Brikkuni Unveil Spectacular Music Video Filmed In A Quarantined South Korea

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Heavyweight alternative band Brikkuni has just premiered the first music video from their latest album, and it’s as big of a deal as you might expect by now.

The video, ironically for a very localised song dedicated to the Maltese beach Fomm ir-Riħ, was shot on location in South Korea. Despite the nearly 10,000-kilometre distance between the two countries, however, the Maltese connection is still felt, with local visual artist Franco Rizzo having shot and directed it all.

Portraying South Korea’s empty streets and attractions as the world continues to hunker down amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the music video perfectly lends itself to the song’s poignant pace. The stills to the short film teased earlier this week were already powerful in of themselves, but the whole thing came together even more spectacularly.

“Franco chose to chase his muse all the way to Seoul instead of settling for fancier Western cultural capitals,” Brikkuni frontman Mario Vella said of the video.

“His bold move coupled with our appreciation of his work led to this collaboration which if I’m not mistaken (and I know I’m not) is a first of its kind. A Maltese/Korean music video production for a Maltese-sung tune – produced with the kind of limited resources that only a true love of the medium could overcome. We hope you’ll dig it as much as the band does and remember…sharing is caring.”

On YouTube, the video was even made available with South Korean subtitles.

Meanwhile, rest of Brikkuni’s recently-released album – Il-Ħajja, Il-Mewt, In-Nisa can be streamed for free in all its glory on Bandcamp and Spotify.

Share this post if you think more people need to watch this!

READ NEXT: LISTEN: 'We Hope This Distracts You A Little Bit' - Brikkuni Release Free Hour-Long Album

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK