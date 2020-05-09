WATCH: Brikkuni Unveil Spectacular Music Video Filmed In A Quarantined South Korea

Heavyweight alternative band Brikkuni has just premiered the first music video from their latest album, and it’s as big of a deal as you might expect by now.

The video, ironically for a very localised song dedicated to the Maltese beach Fomm ir-Riħ, was shot on location in South Korea. Despite the nearly 10,000-kilometre distance between the two countries, however, the Maltese connection is still felt, with local visual artist Franco Rizzo having shot and directed it all.

Portraying South Korea’s empty streets and attractions as the world continues to hunker down amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the music video perfectly lends itself to the song’s poignant pace. The stills to the short film teased earlier this week were already powerful in of themselves, but the whole thing came together even more spectacularly.