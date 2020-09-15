د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Blaze Bayley! Former Iron Maiden Singer Features On Maltese Rock Band’s Latest Hit 

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Maltese rock band has released a new song featuring none other than former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley. 

It has been a year bereft of music but metalheads can now rejoice knowing that the legendary, and totally unappreciated, Blaze Bayley is the guest feature on DiggerThings’ new track… and he’s totally stoked to be on board.

The Maltese rock supergroup, featuring David Cassar Torreggiani, Nigel “In-Noogie” Buttigieg, and David Depasquale, has just added another star to its lineup, albeit for a one-off song.

The former Iron Maiden singer puts on a killer performance on Three Days of Judgement, shining through the track with his powerful vocals reminiscent of old school heavy metal.

Despite being 57 years old, Bayley continues to prove why he is considered a legend in the metal scene, and having him feature on a song is both incredible and impressive. 

All things considered, Three Days of Judgement is a well-composed track fitting to Bayley’s musical style and mixed together nicely by Depasquale and Spinesplitter Studio.

Bayley shot to fame after he was chosen to replace Bruce Dickinson as the frontman of Iron Maiden from 1994 to 1999. He released two albums with the band,  The X Factor and Virtual XI, and toured extensively with them before departing on his solo career.

And it seems like his recent endevours have brought him to Malta… not literally though!

Tag a metalhead

READ NEXT: This Maltese Rapper Has Released New Music Every Two Weeks During The Pandemic And Is Now Close To Hitting Two Million Online Streams 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK