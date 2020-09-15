WATCH: Blaze Bayley! Former Iron Maiden Singer Features On Maltese Rock Band’s Latest Hit 

A Maltese rock band has released a new song featuring none other than former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley.

It has been a year bereft of music but metalheads can now rejoice knowing that the legendary, and totally unappreciated, Blaze Bayley is the guest feature on DiggerThings’ new track… and he’s totally stoked to be on board.

The Maltese rock supergroup, featuring David Cassar Torreggiani, Nigel “In-Noogie” Buttigieg, and David Depasquale, has just added another star to its lineup, albeit for a one-off song.

The former Iron Maiden singer puts on a killer performance on Three Days of Judgement, shining through the track with his powerful vocals reminiscent of old school heavy metal.

Despite being 57 years old, Bayley continues to prove why he is considered a legend in the metal scene, and having him feature on a song is both incredible and impressive.