WATCH: ‘Are We The Cure Or The Disease?’ Maltese Metal Band Unleashes New Music Video On Good Friday

In a matter of weeks, the world has turned into a real-life dystopia, leading people on draconian lockdowns to their balconies to replace the void of the once-noisy streets with the sounds of singing and clapping. And that’s all perfect for metal to rise.

Maltese metal band Decline the Fall put the “Good” in “Good Friday” this year, filling local metalheads’ homes with their signature melodic, ethereal, yet heavy and powerful tunes, thanks to the release of their new music video for Nemesis.

Nemesis is one of the tracks that will form part of the band’s first album, set to be launched later on this year.

Indeed, the lyrics are eerily relevant to our current situation; a stark eye-opener to the world today presented in a relatively simple fashion.

“It’s time for everyone to make a change, to take a stand,

Start asking questions, for your sanity

Start asking questions that one day will set you free

Are we the cure or the disease?”

The scenes of the music video flicker between the burst of energy emitted from the head-banging band members, to shots of one schoolgirl who stands out among a class of blindfolded children, seemingly unaware of what’s going on around them.

Nemesis has already amassed nearly 7,000 views overnight, and is only set to continue spreading.