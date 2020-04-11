WATCH: ‘Are We The Cure Or The Disease?’ Maltese Metal Band Unleashes New Music Video On Good Friday
In a matter of weeks, the world has turned into a real-life dystopia, leading people on draconian lockdowns to their balconies to replace the void of the once-noisy streets with the sounds of singing and clapping. And that’s all perfect for metal to rise.
Maltese metal band Decline the Fall put the “Good” in “Good Friday” this year, filling local metalheads’ homes with their signature melodic, ethereal, yet heavy and powerful tunes, thanks to the release of their new music video for Nemesis.
Nemesis is one of the tracks that will form part of the band’s first album, set to be launched later on this year.
Indeed, the lyrics are eerily relevant to our current situation; a stark eye-opener to the world today presented in a relatively simple fashion.
“It’s time for everyone to make a change, to take a stand,
Start asking questions, for your sanity
Start asking questions that one day will set you free
Are we the cure or the disease?”
The scenes of the music video flicker between the burst of energy emitted from the head-banging band members, to shots of one schoolgirl who stands out among a class of blindfolded children, seemingly unaware of what’s going on around them.
Nemesis has already amassed nearly 7,000 views overnight, and is only set to continue spreading.
View this post on Instagram
Another day another music video ???? . . . #declinethefall #behindthescenes #band #metalphotography #metalvideo
“The name of the album, Our Own Demise, refers to the negative impact humans have had on our Earth, and in keeping faithful to the theme, Nemesis explores how the masses choose to close their eyes to such destruction, thus remaining a part of the problem,” drummer Ehren explains.
“Emilia, the main actress, symbolises the minority who aren’t blind to the reality of our situation; a world that’s required its most destructive inhabitants to stay indoors while it regenerates itself,” vocalist and lyricist John elaborates.
“One can only ignore facts for so long; in the end, these negative effects will take their toll on the world and everyone will pay the price.”
Both the album production and the release of the music video come after a so-far successful few years in the band’s journey, having opened for Italian metal band Lacuna Coil and performed at gigs and festivals abroad, pouring their blood, sweat and tears into everything they do.
“I’m personally really proud of this song, particularly the chorus – it’s got to be my favourite part of
the entire album,” lead guitarist Matthew says, with bassist Fabio adding that “the groovy riffs combined with its heaviness
lends the song its great energy.”
“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the kids, both in the vocal recording of the song – which added another layer to it – as well as the music video to help us spread our message,” guitarist Kris finished.
“2020, the weirdest year so far,” Decline The Fall said a couple of days before unleashing Nemesis. “We’re still launching our album this year… one way or another.”
I’m not sure about you, but I’ll be adding this one to my apocalyptic themed playlist, while pondering over the various ways we are our own nemesis. Follow the band on YouTube for even more hair-raising, gut-wrenching metal coming your way soon enough!