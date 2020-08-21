WATCH: Ant X Luke Chappell! Maltese Heartthrob And DJ Prodigy Team Up For Hot, New Summer House Single
Two of Malta’s youngest music stars have joined forces to release an instant house classic.
Locally-renowned DJ Ant has just released his latest track “Hopes” and it features none other than X-Factor prodigy Luke Chappell…
… and before you even listen to it, you know that the combination of skills and style shared between the two is bound to result in a sonic orgasm for your ears.
Suited and booted, and riding a vespa, the two young maestros have probably released the coolest and catchiest summer house hit along with an accompanying, retro music video.
The joining of forces is a statement on so many levels. DJ Ant’s house background, along with Chappell’s pop influences, lend itself to a track that is suitable for dark dance floors and bright, sunny summer days.
It’s also a promise of brighter things to come from an eclectic, young and thriving local house scene.
“I clearly remember the day Luke and I met in my studio when we were 14 years old,” DJ Ant told Lovin Malta.
“He’s always been a major inspiration to my career given that we both grew up in similar industries. I saw an opportunity to collaborate with him because of our great chemistry and friendship.”
For Luke, venturing into the world of house music was a leap in the dark, but working with someone his age and a friend, helped him overcome his fear.
“I knew how talented he was and I trusted that this was going to be a great track for us,” he told Lovin Malta.
And with a build that escalates to a riveting and addictive chorus-line, you can bet your bottom dollar that you’re going to hear this track on the tip of every yuppy’ tongue for the time being.
“Hopes” has amassed over 1,500 views in less than 24 hours of its release. It’s also available all on all streaming platforms.