WATCH: ‘A Moment Of Silence’, Maltese Rapper Preaches Words Of Wisdom About Life And COVID In Latest Video

While many of us are unsure about what the future holds in a post-COVID-19 world, one of Malta’s most renowned musical masterminds has channelled his thoughts onto pen and paper to deliver a heartfelt message about the situation we’ve all found ourselves in.

Tough times tend to create a period of intense self-reflection and hard-hitting rapper Lapes has put together a strong message about change, hopefulness, and unity in light of COVD-19.

Much like the rest of the world, the outspoken rapper has taken a step back and has composed a more reflective piece on the unprecedented times we’re going through in which humanity has turned upside down and mother nature gets to breathe again.

“Mument ta’ Silenzju” (A Moment of Silence in English), goes deeper than just exploring the ramifications of the coronavirus and draws on the life lessons that can be taken away from this pandemic, like just how important it is for us to take care of each other and our health while lessening the importance of materialistic things.

Lapes ends his message on a note of hope and positivity, reminding us all that, no matter what, life will go on.

