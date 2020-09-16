WATCH: 215 Is Back! Malta’s Hottest Hip Hop Group Returns After Years Of Solo Tracks

Much has already been said of 215 Collective, the young Maltese hip hop group which has taken the island by storm over the last couple of years. Now, with dozens of individual tracks and a couple of solo projects under their belts, the collective’s two members have finally returned for a joint track.

15 Hunnid is the second track off of Eddie Fresco’s brand new album What You Made Me to get the music video treatment, following the mixtape’s lead single launching last month to the sound of screeching bikes and driftinig BMWs. The video was made possible thanks to Sphinx Pastizzeria, The Beer Cave and Hotlinewhips, who helped sponsor it.

But this track represents something more than its predecessor; the return to form of the collective’s original idea of combining their individual styles of rapping.

In a music video that echoes most of the motifs from the last one and carries them all one step further, fellow 215er Caro joins Fresco for this banger, dropping a grimey, drilly verse for the track’s second half.

Ever since the two friends last collaborated on a 215 Collective track over two years ago, both artists’ paths have taken them further and further away from each other, with Caro finding great success on Malta’s airwaves as Eddie took a more underground and international approach. Now, however, the two are poised to make a joint effort towards the future.