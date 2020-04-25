TONIGHT: Gaia And Kevin Paul To Perform On Live Charity Broadcast With Valletta’s Glorious Skyline As A Backdrop

Staying in on a Saturday night? Well, aren’t we all. The good thing is you can still enjoy a free performance by two of Malta’s hottest pop stars, featuring the capital’s beautiful skyline. A live streaming event will see young power couple Gaia and Kevin Paul Calleja perform an acoustic set this evening from the rooftop of the Civil Service’s Sports Club, with money being raised for two different charities. The event, which is scheduled for 6pm tonight, will go live on the Facebook page of Gracy’s Brasserie, who will be raising money for the FIDEM Charity Foundation and Valletta’s Foodbank Lifeline. The event is being put together pro-bono by Selective Events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Civil Service Sports Club (@thecivilservicemalta) on Feb 27, 2020 at 12:35am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Civil Service Sports Club (@thecivilservicemalta) on Nov 4, 2019 at 12:57am PST

Hosted by Thomas Camilleri, the free concert is being organised to help raise awareness on both FIDEM and the Foodbank, two invaluable charities in these troubling times. FIDEM is a non-profit organisation providing support and empowerment opportunities to vulnerable people across Malta, focusing on women and children – primarily through access to education, arts and culture. Amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, FIDEM has recently launched a Hear to Help helpine (on +356 9932 0977) to support people who have mental wellbeing or legal concerns due to the impact of the virus on their everyday lives. The Foodbank Lifeline, meanwhile, is a voluntary organisation formed in the summer of 2015. In the last two years, the foodbank serfvice announced an incrase of 53% in the average number of families seeking their services… with the recent COVID-19 pandemic no doubting sending the already troubling rate soaring. Despite this, Foodbank Lifeline works with a network of other NGOs and government organisations and “are always happy to work alongside any institution, organisation or charity that works to help those facing financial crisis situations,” as they put it on their mission statement.

Gracy’s have also started their own charitable initiative: providing 300 meals a week to Maltese families in need. These hundreds of meals are being delivered to families with children having a hard time putting food on the table in these hard times. While mainly helping families in Valletta together with the Local Council, Gracy’s have also lent a helping hand to Ħamrun’s Little Sisters of the Poor. The brasserie also recently launched Garcy’s At Home, a food delivery service to make sure people get their tasty treats without having to leave their homes.