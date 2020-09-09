This Maltese Rapper Has Released New Music Every Two Weeks During The Pandemic And Is Now Close To Hitting Two Million Online Streams 

While many people consider 2020 a ride-off, this Maltese rapper has been releasing music like crazy and it’s reaching people in the millions. Chris Birdd, who usually flits between London and LA, found himself in his own home turf Malta when the pandemic hit. And while the live music scene was laid to rest, Birdd kept himself busy, releasing a song every two weeks since the beginning of April.

“Since April, I’ve released 10 records all written, produced, mixed and mastered by me with the exception of two,” he told Lovin Malta. In addition to churning out music bi-weekly, Birdd also took advantage of the sun, sea and waves to create some sensual and sizzling music videos that showcase the rapper’s lifestyle.

What can be considered an exercise is oversaturating the music market has, in fact, been the total opposite with Birdd’s talent shining through to his growing fanbase. So much so, that this year he hit 400,000 streams on Soundcloud, 800,000 on Apple Music and one million streams on Spotify while having several hits go number one on the Itunes Charts.

One of his songs, Purpose, also made its way onto the editorial playlist on Spotify – a specially-curated playlist by the heads of the streaming platform. All of which was done independently and on his own terms.