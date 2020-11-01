They’re Back! The Busker’s Latest Track Is Pop Funk Perfection And Malta Wants More

One global pandemic and a lineup change later, The Busker, one of Malta’s most popular bands, is back on the scene. Now, the dynamic three-piece is steamrolling ahead with its new sound and vision and they’ve never sounded better.

The Busker is back, baby!

And they’ve teamed up with one of Malta’s most popular solo artists for the release of their brand new single, “Just A Little Bit More”.

The three-minute track takes the band into new territories, venturing into the pop-funk world courtesy of the melodic-driven saxophone solos and the groovy bass lines that make you want to grab your partner and tap your feet along.

It also features solo artist, and one-quarter of MTEAM, Matthew James Borg who brings his own unique and beloved vocal flare to the track – edging the scene into contemporary pop music with its catchy choruses and fun lyrics.

The track is a nod to those feel-good times, a lot of which we haven’t had lately due to the pandemic, and is accompanied by an energetic, colourful and animated music video that features the band playing their respective instruments.

It also features local dance collective group The Unit who provides a fun and rhythmic dance that you’ll be able to pick up in no time.

“Just A Little Bit More” is the first of three songs to be released by the band as part of its upcoming collaborative Trilogy EP entitled “X”.

While most bands take a step back after a lineup change, The Busker went into overdrive and have incorporated three collaborative artists across the three tracks – which will be released over the next three months, obviously.

With Matthew James being the first, we can’t wait to see who The Busker brings on next.

The band has risen in popularity over the years thanks to its raw and unique sound. Just last year, The Busker won Best Album at the Lovin Malta Music Awards. However, like most things this year, 2020 marks a new chapter for the band with a fresh sound that has been welcomed by the band’s fans so far.

