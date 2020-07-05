The Sound Of Summer! These New Tracks By Maltese Artists Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

From indie synth-pop to tropical house, these are the latest tracks released by Maltese musicians over the past couple of weeks.

As Malta welcomes tourists to the island, we’re welcoming some fresh new tracks to bring our music scene back to life… and we haven’t been disappointed so far.

Maltese musicians have an arsenal of new tracks that they’ve accumulated over the COVID-19 period and they can’t wait to share it with us.

1. Superlove – L-Aħħar Jum ta’ Vaganza

Berlin-based Maltese synth-pop duo Superlove are back with a brand new ballad track reminiscent of the 90s era.

L-aħħar jum ta’ Vaganza is a collection of random ideas that float between the realms of subconscious and conscious thought guided by its ethereal drums and orchestral elements.

The music video was shot in one take during lockdown at a Berlin apartment which happens to feature hints of Maltese life in the background.

2. LEX – Happy Without You

You know summer is officially here when Maltese DJ LEX releases a new track. Happy Without You has the tropical summer house vibes we need to get this 2020 party started.

The good vibe track is also accompanied by a tropical and trippy lyrical video.

3. Debrii – Easy To Love

Another one to add to your summer playlist! Maltese DJ Debrii’s latest track Easy To Love is hella easy to listen to and rings out with some great vibes suited for days on the beach and nights at the club.

4. DiggerThings – Broz ft. Kersten Graham

The era of rock n’ roll is back with the formation of Maltese supergroup DiggerThings. Broz features David Cassar Torreggiani, David Depasquale and Kersten Graham who combine their musical prowess to deliver this killer, heavy-fuelled track.

5. Giorgia Borg – 10

Malta’s musical prodigy Giorgia Borg has finally given us the full version of the song that propelled her to Britain’s Got Talent fame a few years ago.

Not that Borg needs it, but the track is a polished version of what we saw live (or on YouTube) and is a good reminder that this young star has so much to offer. We can’t wait to see what she has next for us!

6. Relikc – Hate That I Love You

Relikc have returned to the music scene with their electropop track “Hate That I Love You” and after just one listen, we can already see it being a radio hit.

With a production quality as crisp as it gets, “Hate That I Love You” has all the hooks, embellishments and pop elements to propel it to mainstream success. It’s upbeat, dance-friendly and catchy chorus sets it up to be a summer hit and we wouldn’t be surprised if it started popping up in beach clubs around Malta.

7. KYM – Kun

One of Malta’s familiar names in alternative music Kim Pepe has launched her latest project KYM along with a fresh single Kun. The song features Kim’s signature ethereal tone accompanied by a powerhouse of musical collabs and a spectacle light show via its music video.

8. Roża – High Speed Chase

Although roża weren’t able to get into the studio during lockdown, the five-piece managed to get together over Zoom to record the demo for their latest track High Speed Chase. Although a demo indicates early stages of a song, and there’s much that can change upon final release, we’re enjoying what we’ve heard so far.

9. Chris BIrdd – Wave Season

The world has slowed down in 2020 but Chris Birdd hasn’t. The island boy is back with a hard-hitting single that hits close to home – Wave Season. The future of Maltese hip hop is bright with this one.