The Maltese King Of Breakup Songs Has Done It Again With His Latest Album

The result is an 11-track album that’s moody, folky and smooth like honey. It’s the perfect autumn soundtrack: lots of acoustic guitar, airy synth sounds, some saxophone and the tragically beautiful lyrics sang by Christie.

“All the songs are basically about a breakup,” Christie told Lovin Malta, smiling. “Two months after the breakup, I booked a last-minute flight to London and recorded all the songs in a day in a private studio in Wimbledon.”

Essentially, Christie makes the perfect music to (not) get over an ex.

Anyone familiar with the music of indie sweetheart Sam Christie knows that his tunes are going to make you do two things: slow dance and cry an ugly cry.

Christie is a product of the great artists he listened to growing up in Sliema: the lyrical master Bob Dylan, the iconic acoustic guitar tracks of Nick Drake, and the melodic songs of Joni Mitchell and Elliot Smith.

111017, which is his second album, was produced by long-time friend and multi-instrumentalist Chris Vella, with James Cummings on saxophone, Jamie Hayes on bass guitar, Pete Galea on percussion and Nicolàs Narbona on keys.

Meanwhile, Christie is already working on his next LP. When he wasn’t playing online shows streamed on Facebook, the artist was experimenting with different sounds for the next album.

“I felt like lockdown was the time I was most productive,” he said. “I locked myself in my room for two months, bought some recording equipment and wrote every day. I experimented with different approaches to songwriting. I moved away from guitar and focused on writing with keyboards with lots of different plugins.”

“The next album will come out early next year. We went somewhere completely different with it – experimenting with new genres and sounds and including a lot of different artists in Malta and the UK,” he explained.

You can listen to 111017 on Spotify now.