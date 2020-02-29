Synth-Pop, Rock And Hip Hop: All The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians To Kickstart The Month Of March
Malta’s music scene is full of surprises. In addition to some robust mainstream acts, the island also has a thriving and diverse underground scene, so much so, that sometimes it’s hard to keep up.
From synth-pop to rock, here’s a short, but sweet, list of all the latest tracks released by Maltese musicians this week.
1. Airport Impressions – Why Are We Here
Airport Impressions have released their first single of 2020 and boy is it a banger. Why Are We Here pushes the seasoned veterans into new, contemporary musical territories with a musical touch of 80’s blended with the now fully-recognisable hard-hitting vocals of the twelve-year frontman.
“Why We Are Here is about defying the argument and following your dreams,” frontman Errol Sammut told Lovin Malta.
The song was co-written by Errol and guitarist Ryan Magro, who sprinkles a mean solo to give it that gritty, rock n’ roll sound.
“We are here to achieve the dreams we work so hard for and thus hope that this fierce new sound will inspire you to keep reaching for your goals.”
The band will release a music video for the new single next month, in the meantime check it out on Spotify below.
2. princess wonderful – together, asunder
The underground music scene has a lot to offer, including this sensational synth-pop track by princess wonderful. Together, Asunder is the latest track to be released by one of Malta’s only new wave artists, Sam Vassallo, and features a key-driven melody accompanied by trance-like vocal lines to create a unique and refreshing blend of musical flavours.
3. Rheez – Grey Days
Rheez gets better and better with every track he releases. Grey Days elevates the hip hop artist to new heights thanks to some crisp, well-thought-out bars and the production magic of none other Cyprian Cassar which gives this track a polished and clean touch.