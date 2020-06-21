Summer Singles! Here Are The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians To Welcome The Sunny Season

It’s officially the first day of summer and boy are we happy that it’s finally here. Clubs are open, parties are back and things are finally going back to normal… all that is left is some damn good tunes to accompany our summer weekends and Malta-based artists have delivered on that front!

1. Scar – Never Enough

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Maltese pop-rock veterans Scar from making their triumphant return to the scene with their latest single Never Enough.

Loyal to their musical roots, Never Enough is both upbeat and full of positive energy and is accompanied by neon, city-light inspired lyric video. The song has already garnered over 12,000 views on YouTube and has received some radio airtime in Italy.

2. Philip Vella – Pa

Pa is the latest single released by composer and musician Philip Vella. Dropping during the week leading up to Father’s Day, the song is a fitting and emotional tribute to all the dads out there.

3. Different Minds – Across The Borderline

For a small island, Malta sure does have an eclectic music scene. Different Minds’ latest single Across The Borderline melds country and pop thanks to the helping hands of Ray Mercieca and Cyprian Cassar.

The song is both fun and enjoyable and with a music video featuring iconic shots of the island – totally playing up to those country vibes.

4. Claudia Faniello – Say

Malta’s 2017 Eurovision contestant Claudia Faniello is back with a new single Stay featuring a colourful and explosive music video to accompany the powerful song. Faniello’s full-tone vocals shine through the pop track even when she’s engulfed in a rainbow of colours coming from the smoke bombs she’s holding.

5. Eddie Fresco – Pavement

Maltese rapper Eddie Fresco is flexing all over his new track Pavement featuring fellow hard-hitting rhyme reaper Twentythree.

The track also drops with a major music video edited by N O T O R I O U S and featuring scenes from popular wargame King Arthur which has amassed over 36,000 views in just 48 hours.

6. Brikkuni – Jum il-Missier

Today’s Father’s Day and the best gift anyone could receive is a new track from one of Malta’s biggest alternative acts out there, Brikkuni.

As you can imagine the song is a tribute to all the dads out there and features all the unique and fun musical components that make this a distinctively recognisable and signature Brikkuni track.

7. Petit Massif – U4EA

Petit Massif have made the most of their time during Malta’s partial lockdown having already released several tracks over the COVID-19 period. Their latest single U4EA (euphoria) contains the ambient elements of synthpop combined with dream-like vocals and a more driven backbeat than previous 2020 releases.

8. Juno Valdez ft. David Cassar Torregiani and Toby – This Is Your Life

After making a comeback last year under the alias of Juno Valdez, renowned local musician Marilyn Formosa has released her latest pop dance track This Is Your Life. The song features Scar’s David Cassar Torregiani, along with award-winning DJ Toby, who work together to give the track a fun and easy-going feel.

This Is Your Life is already a hit among music lovers, climbing to number three in the local music charts.

9. Skald – Pjazza l-Kbira

Local acoustic folk fusion act Skald have released a video from one of their live sessions recorded during Għanafest 2020 festival.

Pjazza l-Kbira is a Maltese adaptation of Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla’s Piazza Grande.

10. Angelcrypt – Dawn Of The Emperor

Local melodic death metal act Angelcrypt have released their highly-anticipated debut album Dawn Of The Emperor on Germany-based label Boersma Records. The album features guttural vocals, piercing solos and plenty of double bass to please the hardened ears of any metalhead out there.