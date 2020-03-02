Songcraft! This Mentorship Program Teaches Young Maltese Musicians What It Takes To Make It In The Industry

Calling all aspiring singers and songwriters!

Spazju Kreattiv and Aġenżija Żgħażagħ are giving you the chance to partake in an invaluable mentorship program with three well-established veteran artists from the local music scene.

There’s no better way to learn what it takes to be successful in the music industry than from successful musicians themselves.

Songcraft is back for its second edition, and following last year’s success, we know it’s going to be good.

Up-and-coming musicians between the ages of 16 and 20 will be able to pick the brains of Alison Galea from The Beangrowers, Alexandra Alden from X Factor, and Matthew James, the former Red Electric frontman, as they embark on a personalised mentorship program to help them reach their musical goals.

During the mentorship program, participants will learn the do’s and don’ts, ins and outs of music creation and performance while also being educated on the ever-so-important marketing side of the industry and how to get your tracks to reach potential audiences.

The grand finale will culminate in a showcase concert where the artists will share their talent and work to a wider audience, setting them on a path of a fruitful music career.

But time is running out!

Those who are interested in the mentorship program need to submit their application by tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday 10th March) by filling in this application form.

Do you think you have what it takes to become Malta’s next musical star?

Tag someone that needs to apply to the music mentorship scheme asap!