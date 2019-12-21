Singles For Santa: Check Out The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians Just In Time For Christmas

Christmas is almost here which means it’s nonstop Mariah Carey or Michael Buble. But if you’ve had enough of the same five songs on repeat, then check out these latest tracks released by Maltese artists and add them to your playlist because Christmas lunch is about to be lit.

1. Caro – Illuzjoni 215Collective’s Caro is finishing the year on a high note with his latest track Illuzjoni. Supplemented by some jazzy undertones and a bassy backbeat, Illuzjoni is a total braggadocio track and not something we’d expect from the Maltese rapper, but with a new year comes new direction and we’re excited to see where this goes.

2. Chris Birdd – Your Fire UK-based rapper and Lovin Malta’s Best Hip Hop Artists of the year Chris Birdd is keeping things fresh with his latest single Your Fire. A total 180 from his previous release, Your Fire edges of pop music while still retaining its root in the hip hop scene.

3. Undefined – Holma The Undefined projected helmed by DJ’s Steve Vella and Ryan Cachia has just released its latest EP Holma on London-based label ‘Colorize’. The nine-track EP features 5 originals and 4 extended mixes made up of deep basslines, emotional melodies and ambient pads amongst other elements. Though the EP has just been released, some of the tracks have already been played by the likes of Mark Knight and Amy Wiles which can only be considered as the ultimate stamp of approval.

4. Daddy’s Rap – David Leguesse Though it may not be an official single per se, we thought we’d give this some love. David Leguesse, most famous for his rap collab with Ira Losco on the track The Person I Am, released a track a Daddy’s Rap as a tribute to his baby girl Robin and it’s a good reminder to cherish the ones you love and spend some quality time with them this Christmas holiday.

5. Joy To The World – Gozo Visual Performing Arts School We need some more Christmas cheer in this weekly round-up and thankfully Gozo’s VPA brought it with them. A group of students from the school, under the coordination from their teachers, have released a music video on the notes of the famous Christmas carol: Joy to the World The video, entirely filmed in the school premises, aims to bring a new visual layer to the many disciplines thought in the school showcasing them in a fresh, different and Christmassy way.