X Factor Malta Season 3? Show’s Judge Is Not So Sure

It’s still not clear whether X Factor Malta will return for a third season this year.

Asked about the show’s plans on #CovidCalls, judge Howard Keith Debono made it clear that he was not the one to make the call but hinted that season three of the highly popular musical talent show may not materialise.

“Initially it was only meant to be for a year,” he said, saying that he was not aware of any plans for this year’s season.

However, the music industry heavyweight said that the decision wasn’t in his hands and is up to those who own the license to have the final say.

“You would have to check with the licensing in this case, you’d have to ask the relevant people.”

You can watch the full episode of Covid Calls featuring Howard Keith, Ira Losco and Mark Weingard below.