Rock The Quarantine! One Of Malta’s Most Beloved Alternative Festivals Is Jumping Online For An Electric, COVID-19 Edition

One of Malta’s most beloved festivals is no longer happening this year but that isn’t going to stop them from rocking out in one way or another. Out with Rock The South and in with Rock The Quarantine!

It’s going to take much more than a pandemic to stop Malta’s music maniacs from moshing to the sweet sounds of local musicians even if it means that they have to do so via an online music experience. Rock The Quarantine will feature an eclectic mix of Maltese and international acts coming to you live from their living rooms as they entertain you, Malta and the rest of the world come 15th May.

It might be a different stage than we’re used to but that isn’t going to stop these acts from bringing the same level of intensity and energy to their shows. Here’s your new, e-line up…

Haj

FC 1980

Neon Islands (UK)

Hearts Beating In Time

The Ranch

condor & jaybird (USA)

rambler (uk)

Emme woods (uk)

Balothizer (UK/GR)

Lucy’s Last

Petit Massif

bark bark disco

Timothy Garrett

Bila

dripht

Royals

Eyes To Argus

215 collective

Black Plague

400ppm

and more…

Rock The Quarantine will air for three hours per day on the 15th, 16th and 17th of May and will stream for free over on Youtube and Facebook Live. Music is the medicine of the mind and during dark times like this, it’s the best medicine we can get.

There’s no better way to kill time and lift morale during quarantine than to watch your favourite acts perform while you sit back and enjoy a cold beer or two with the rest of the music community. And it’s all about the community, because that’s how a project like this comes together. In order to support those who are performing, RTQ has also launched a crowdfunding campaign with merch, vinyl and other goodies you’d find at a festival merch table! We’ve gone from live music to living room sessions but are super appreciative of events like this.