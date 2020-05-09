Rock The Quarantine! One Of Malta’s Most Beloved Alternative Festivals Is Jumping Online For An Electric, COVID-19 Edition
One of Malta’s most beloved festivals is no longer happening this year but that isn’t going to stop them from rocking out in one way or another.
Out with Rock The South and in with Rock The Quarantine!
It’s going to take much more than a pandemic to stop Malta’s music maniacs from moshing to the sweet sounds of local musicians even if it means that they have to do so via an online music experience.
Rock The Quarantine will feature an eclectic mix of Maltese and international acts coming to you live from their living rooms as they entertain you, Malta and the rest of the world come 15th May.
It might be a different stage than we’re used to but that isn’t going to stop these acts from bringing the same level of intensity and energy to their shows.
Here’s your new, e-line up…
Haj
FC 1980
Neon Islands (UK)
Hearts Beating In Time
The Ranch
condor & jaybird (USA)
rambler (uk)
Emme woods (uk)
Balothizer (UK/GR)
Lucy’s Last
Petit Massif
bark bark disco
Timothy Garrett
Bila
dripht
Royals
Eyes To Argus
215 collective
Black Plague
400ppm
and more…
Rock The Quarantine will air for three hours per day on the 15th, 16th and 17th of May and will stream for free over on Youtube and Facebook Live.
Music is the medicine of the mind and during dark times like this, it’s the best medicine we can get.
There’s no better way to kill time and lift morale during quarantine than to watch your favourite acts perform while you sit back and enjoy a cold beer or two with the rest of the music community.
And it’s all about the community, because that’s how a project like this comes together. In order to support those who are performing, RTQ has also launched a crowdfunding campaign with merch, vinyl and other goodies you’d find at a festival merch table!
We’ve gone from live music to living room sessions but are super appreciative of events like this.
Not just because they provide a platform for great music to be broadcasted around the world but because they’ve gone through the extra effort of creating an online community where people can interact and entertain each other while adhering to social distancing measures.
In addition, to live music, there will also be interviews, humour, personal messages and all-round entertainment.
And it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of everyone involved including Zion, Amrita Foot Care and Wellness Center, Figure of Speech Productions, Strongbow, Trackage Scheme, Ziggi Rolling Papers, XFM, arthurpay.com, and Firstbridge.
Are you hyped yet?
Rock The Quarantine is around the corner and we can already feel the electricity flowing through our veins. This is going to be a weekend we actually can’t wait for during this COVID-19 pandemic.