Reggae Legends UB40 To Perform At Għaxaq Music Festival This Summer

Legendary English reggae and pop band UB40 will be performing at this year’s edition of the Għaxaq Music Festival.

The group behind hits such as Red Red Wine and Kingston Town will be making their debut on the island when they take to the music festival this summer.

Original members Ali Campbell and Astro will be performing on July 25th alongside their eight-piece reggae band.

The Grammy-nominated band has had more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart, including these classics we all know and love…

Local pop act The Travellers were also announced to perform at the festival on the 24th of July.

