Popular Maltese Festival ‘Lost & Found’ Postponed Until September As COVID-19 Continues

One of Malta’s most highly-anticipated spring festival has been postponed till September due to the developments of COVID-19.

AMP Lost & Found Festival 2020 took to a Facebook post to announce the sad news, which comes to no surprise to many given that pretty much every major event has either been postponed or cancelled as a result of the escalating circumstance surrounding coronavirus.

Thankfully, it isn’t all bad news. Ticketholders will have their booking automatically changed to the new date (September 10th-13th) and will also receive a complimentary drinks credit of €40.

For those who can’t make the new dates, AMP L&F is offering the chance to exchange your ticket for the 2021 edition of the festival with a complimentary €40 drinks credit or obtain a refund for their festival ticket.

Festival organiser Annie Mac also took to Twitter to reiterate the news

This year’s edition of Lost & Found features Honey Dijon, Seth Troxler, Slowthai, Jayda G and Eats Everything amongst many more. So far, no changes in the lineup have been announced as a result of the change of schedule.

“To be unable to deliver this show on the date planned is really hard for us all to take, we are incredibly sad, but we are confident we can deliver a bigger and better event later in the year! Ultimately, the safety of our guests, staff and artists is our number one priority,” the statement ended.

