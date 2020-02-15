Pop Star Halsey Sports A Charles & Ron Blouse For Her Cover Feature On Popular LGBT Magazine

Maltese brand Charles & Ron was the go-to clothing choice for platinum-selling pop artist Halsey as she featured on the cover of popular LGBT-interest magazine, The Advocate. The magazine is the oldest and largest LGBT publication in the United States and last month’s publication featured the global pop star wearing none other than a C&R blouse as she imitated one greatest instrumentalist in music history, Jimi Hendrix…

Halsey fully embraced her fluid gender expression during last month’s release in which she also dressed up as Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Mick Jagger.

However, C&R were entrusted with providing the linen that would transform the pop icon into Hendrix himself and they nailed it.

Just last week C&R stole the New York Fashion Week with the release of their stunning Fall/Winter collection inspired by the traditional Maltese Clock.

And a week before that, the Maltese fashion designers unveiled their Spring/Summer collection featuring controversial American model Jeana Turner.

