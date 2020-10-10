Pete Tong, Annie Mac And Danny Howard Stream Maltese DJ’s Latest EP On BBC Radio One

د . إAEDSRر . س

Despite the fact that the live music scene has suffered a near-fatal blow this year, some Maltese musicians are still managing to get their name out there.

One of Malta’s homegrown DJ talents A/P has managed to make his way onto one of the world’s largest dance stations, BBC Radio 1.

And not only that, he was featured three times in one night, including by the big man himself, Pete Tong. by well-established jockeys over the span of one night. 

Danny Howard and Annie Mac (founder of AMP Lost & Found) each featured A/P’s work during their broadcast.

But A/P’s big star moment was when Tong, the “global ambassador for electronic music”, gave the Maltese DJ some air time. 

All features came from A/P’s latest EP “You” which was released earlier this year.

A particular favourite was Terrace Fever mixed by Dance Systems aka L-Vis 1990.

The music industry has suffered immensely because of the COVID-19 pandemic but thanks to the power of streaming, it seems that Maltese musicians are still able to get the exposure they deserve.

