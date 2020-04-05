Pandemic Playlist! All The New Maltese Music We’ve Missed Since The Coronavirus Hit

The coronavirus has taken a lot away from us but it hasn’t stopped the good music from flowing. Now that we’re back to bringing you all the good music that the Maltese islands have to offer, here’s a round-up of everything that got released since the pandemic broke out; from synthwave to stoner rock, trap to pop… Here’s all the new music released by Maltese artists since COVID-19 hit…

Airport Impressions – Why Are We Here Malta’s premier alt-rock act Airport Impressions released a banger of a track right under our nose a few weeks ago with a one-of-a-kind music video to accompany it. Why Are We Here is the hypest of hype songs with a booming chorus primed for any sports major event. The song is also accompanied by a unique music video that features an American Football game carried out in the back of a junkyard with Malta’s only team -Phoenix Malta- sizing up against some mean-looking bikers…tune in to find out who wins.

Red Electrick – Dangerous Dangerous is undoubtedly a fan favourite of Red Electrick’s latest album Tragic Optimistic, so it only made sense that the band resorted to a super cute fan-made video to accompany the song. With snippets of Red Electrick and their fans singing along to the song’s catchy lyrics, Dangerous is the tune to keep us entertained during this COVID-19 lockdown.

The New Victorians – Second To None We’re not sure what we’re more impressed by, The New Victorians’ new song or the music video that accompanies it. Second To None is an empowering, fun pop track and the music video speaks to that. With a flair for theatre, the two sisters did not hold back with a performance in Manoel theatre and taking the time to dress in several costumes for the shoot.

Bahjat – Halba Back on the scene to assert his dominance in the Arab music world is none other than Malta-based artists Bahjat. His latest track Halba (which means ‘too much’) is an 80s inspired electropop song with undertones of Eastern music – a signature sound for Bahjat that has shot him to fame with over 15 000,000 listen on Spotify.

A Broken Design – Another Day In Hell Stoner Rock never sounded good! A Broken Design are bringing their sense of heavy to this quarantine period with their latest banger… Another Day In Hell. Sitting somewhere between Phil Anselmo’s Down and legendary stoner act Kyuss, Another Day In Hell is a breath of fresh air for all the stoner metalheads smoking away the coronavirus.

Petit Massif – Puzzlebox Bedroom pop act Petit Massif are using their time in quarantine to make seven-minute-long psychedelic synthwave tracks such as Puzzlebox. Words cannot compartmentalise what this song is about or what it consists of, just take a listen for yourself and get lost in its trippy tale.

Eddie Fresco – Besqa At this rate, overworking is more likely to kill local rap heavyweight Eddie Fresco than the coronavirus is. As usual, Fresco doesn’t hold back on his latest track but instead unleashes more hell with some carefully-crafted lyrics on top of a rather tame backbeat as opposed to his previous releases that had a more boisterous and aggro vibe to them.

DrLYNN – Treading On Eggshells A song to save for a rainy day, Treading On Eggshells is a gentle feel-good piano track saved best for those emotional moments for self-reflection and encouragement during dark times.

Chris Birdd – What’s The Use? Lond0n-based, LA-travelling, Dan Bilzerian-partying Maltese rapper spent a cuppa months in the City of Angels recoding some new tracks including this synthy hip-hop track – What’s The Use?

Superlove – Ħadtilna Indie synth-pop act Superlove are perhaps the only group in this round up to release a track in Maltese and so it only made sense that they released a video with it showcasing Malta – back when people were out on the streets and the biggest worry we had were roads flooding.

Yannick – Fashionista Now releasing music under his namesake since his departure from 215Collective, Yannick shows that he’s got a lot left in his tank with his latest track Fashionista – a late-night, vibing hip hop / trap track.

Yorika – Shout Another LA-inspired Maltese singer, Yorika is living proof that spending some in Hollywood can be good for the soul. Yorika wrote and recorded Shout will studying in the City of Angels and it seems like her time there paid off. Shout is a tightly-knit, well thought out alt-rock track harkening back to the early 2000s with its blistering guitar solos and crescendos.

Joseph Azzopardi – Forever Joseph Azzopardi from Gozitan-based band Upper Lup has ventured into the realm of solo releases with his latest track Forever. The instrumental track is a true reflection of the difficult times we are facing with emotional melodies to accompany its old-school rock vibe. The song is so impressive that it even made the semi-finals in the International Song Writing competition out of 18,00 entries. Check it out below.