Outer Space Acid Parties And Fancy Throwbacks: This Weekend In Malta Is Going To Be Wild

Malta might be bracing for some chillier days this weekend, but things are only heating up on the party side of things. This weekend might not be as eventful as others, but there are a couple of key things going on that you don’t want to miss out on including a couple of returns like Lollipop, the Valletta Film Festival and Paceville favourite Faces. For those looking to explore a bit this weekend, Teatru Malta has opened up a new ‘retrospective project’ focused on the world of theatre. Interested? Have a read below…

Friday 17th January

1. An outer space acid party… Acid freak Acidulant is joining forces with Sean Rickett for an all-nighter of outer space melodies at party den Liquid.

2. The return of a familiar face… Faces is returning for its residence Friday night at notorious Paceville club Shadow featuring Debris and Mizzi G amongst many others vibing the night away.

3. A baroque fest The eighth edition of the Valletta Baroque Festival is midway through its cycle and there’s still plenty of time to catch some top-notch artists both from Malta and abroad performing classics from Monteverdi to Bach and beyond…

4. Jazz Fridays As always Vilhena Band Club in Floriana is hosting its iconic Jazz nights today with a touch of local authenticity. A quaint alternative night for weekend goers.

5. The Valletta Film Festival is back! It’s going to be indie film galore over the weekend as the Valette Film Festivals hosts a series of movies at Spazju Kreattiv. The event will begin today and continue throughout the rest of the weekend.

6. A backstage pass into the past decade of local scenography Teatru Malta is holding a month-long exhibition into the world of local scenography in which you see the world of theatre through the eyes of set paints, set builders and light designers. XENI is a retrospective project curated by Italian set designer Romualdo Moretti who has worked with the most prominent theatre companies across Malta and Gozo and kicks off today at 9pm.

Saturday 18th January

7. The gays are going Gatsby Lollipop is renowned for its fabulous themes and this time around its no different. Celebrating the twenties is a throwback to the twenties – the 1920s, that is – when everyone was prancing around in Gatsby outfits. Flappers dresses, speak easies and all that jazz is the way to go!

8. A fancy-dress disco Nothing beats a fancy dress throwback unless it’s a fancy dress disco throwback! The Network is hosting a non-stop 80’s and 90s throwback party with DJ AF and DJ Attila Ekis on deck with some of the best tracks from the ultimate age of disco.

Sunday 19th January

9. Happy New Year! The China Cultural Centre in collaboration with the Santa Lucija Local Council is once again co-organising their annual event, Chinese New Year Fair, at the Chinese Garden of Serenity, Santa Lucija. In addition to traditional Chinese elements, the Fair will be a diverse, cultural and entertaining event, showcasing the wonderful performances and interesting activities from different countries such as; Malta, Russia, Bulgaria and China.