د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Ok, Why Is All I Want For Christmas Malta’s Top Played Song On Spotify??

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

We all want 2020 to be over already but can someone please explain to me why Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is topping Malta’s Top 50 on Spotify in May, please?

Along with like 15 other Noël jingles might I add…

It’s mid-May and Malta has just recorded its hottest day of the year. Summer is fast approaching but it seems the Maltese population is already two seasons ahead (or backwards?)

Now don’t get me wrong, All I Want For Christmas is an absolute banger and undoubtedly the best Christmas song out there – don’t argue with me on this one. And there’s absolutely no shame in having it on your Spotify playlist for a cheeky listen every now and then… we’re all guilty of it.

 

But when 14 of 15 of Malta’s top 50 songs are Christmas hits, including Let It Snow! and Feliz Navidad, it does have us scratching our head…

Something is up… has quarantine driven us insane or was the coronavirus created by Mariah Carey’s PR team in an attempt to make her relevant again?

Oh wait, it just so happens to be that Spotify hasn’t updated Malta’s profile in five months… which I guess explains why we’re stuck in Christmas mode.

 

Or does it?

Tag someone who listens to Christmas music all year round!

READ NEXT: Muso Merlot! Malta's First Virtual Musical Theatre Concert Is Here To Liven Up Your Friday Night

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK