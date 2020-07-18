‘No One Deserves This’: Maltese Singer Mikaela Quits Metal Band After Experiencing ‘Sexism And Abuse’

One of Malta’s most promising metal singers has quit her band after allegedly being used and abused for her image as a woman in the music industry.

Mikaela took to Facebook to announce that she has completely disassociated herself from extreme metal band MartYrium and will be focusing on her own creative endeavour, MIKAELA.

“Today I am pleased to say that I’m out. I don’t have time to play these games anymore, being manipulated upon by the other members, being disrespected and ignored.”

“I was used and abused as a member all throughout, I was told I am nothing to the band and I am nothing in the band,” she said.

Mikaela joined MartYrium in October 2018. Among many other things, she cited the band’s disrespect to both her as a musician and a woman working in the music industry as a contributing factor to her departure.

“But not only that, Martyrium is a complete dictatorship, I was never consulted or listened to. I don’t know why they use a woman’s face but on the inside, women for them are nothing,” she continued.

MartYrium is a female-fronted extreme metal band who were the recipients of the “Best Metal Act” at last year’s Lovin Music Awards.