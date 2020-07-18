‘No One Deserves This’: Maltese Singer Mikaela Quits Metal Band After Experiencing ‘Sexism And Abuse’
One of Malta’s most promising metal singers has quit her band after allegedly being used and abused for her image as a woman in the music industry.
Mikaela took to Facebook to announce that she has completely disassociated herself from extreme metal band MartYrium and will be focusing on her own creative endeavour, MIKAELA.
“Today I am pleased to say that I’m out. I don’t have time to play these games anymore, being manipulated upon by the other members, being disrespected and ignored.”
“I was used and abused as a member all throughout, I was told I am nothing to the band and I am nothing in the band,” she said.
Mikaela joined MartYrium in October 2018. Among many other things, she cited the band’s disrespect to both her as a musician and a woman working in the music industry as a contributing factor to her departure.
“But not only that, Martyrium is a complete dictatorship, I was never consulted or listened to. I don’t know why they use a woman’s face but on the inside, women for them are nothing,” she continued.
MartYrium is a female-fronted extreme metal band who were the recipients of the “Best Metal Act” at last year’s Lovin Music Awards.
However, it turns out that the night wasn’t all celebrations for the band.
“I was even pleased that the band got finally recognised with an award whilst I was with them but that award disappeared right after we got off-stage. I could not even show it to my family,” Mikaela said.
Mikaela also claims that she had to withstand hours of racist talk and objectification by her former band members who were allegedly taking advantage of her image to help promote the band.
“I had to withstand hours of racist talk, discrimination against women and their bodies, objectifying women, how women should not lead (yet they push to use my pictures to represent the band) I was manipulated and not supported whatsoever, I had to stand for myself always.”
Now, after months of neglect and disrespect, Mikaela has made the decision to call it quits.
“I am finally pulling the plug, I am officially out of Martyrium and will now be focusing on what really matters, my own project as MIKAELA.”
The metal singer will continue her musical journey as a solo artist and has already recorded her first-ever solo album featuring a star-studded lineup, including none other than drumming legend Marco Minnemann.
“Stay tuned for very exciting news to be announced shortly that I have had the pleasure to work with my team. This is going to be special and I’m so excited to share,” she ended.
Lovin Malta has reached out to MartYrium for a comment.