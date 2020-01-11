New Decade, New Music: The Latest Releases By Maltese Musicians To Kick Off 2020

A new year means some fresh new music and we’ve already been blessed with some killer tracks from some of Malta’s finest. 2020 is kicking off with some special releases including the second release off an upcoming album a remix and a very special track about one of Malta’s favourite savoury snacks. Let’s get it.

1. Kill The Action – Kill It With Fire Maltese alternative electro-rockers Kill The Action have released their second single off their upcoming album ‘Anti-Gravity’. Kill It With Fire is a tribute to 90s big beat with rock-inspired drum rhythms infused with electronic beats combined with that punk attitude that is totally giving us The Prodigy vibes… total fire track.

2. Where It’s ATT – Midnight 2019 was a fruitful year for Maltese-Australian duo Where It’s ATT, who did everything from remixes to originals, the likes of which received airplay on BBC Radio One and iHeartRadio. But 2020 is set to be even bigger and they’ve kicked it off with a re-release of their track Midnight with a radio edit, taking the duo back to their G-House roots.

3. Buzu – Irkotta Gang Pastizzi lovers unite! Malta has its first pastizzi rap banger and it’s as explicit as it is controversial about the choice of pastizzi. Iroktta Gang is the latest release from masked menace Buzu and it’s a heavy hitter and slight diss track on any form of pastizzi that isn’t ricotta. Check it out.

4. Rheez – Dreams English-Maltese rapper Rheez is ready to make 2020 his with the release of the single Dreams along with a music video of him spitting bars on rooftops.

5. ClubMurder – Monster 2019 was a big year for the heavy heroes of ClubMurder who released their second album Massacre Masterpiece to critical acclaim last June and ended it with the release of a music video for one of the album’s hit songs, Monster. Check it out below.