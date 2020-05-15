Muso Merlot! Malta’s First Virtual Musical Theatre Concert Is Here To Liven Up Your Friday Night

The musical mayhem that is Muso Merlot has been a staple in Malta’s theatre scene for five years now but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the team at Studio 18 to think outside the box for their fifth edition…

The world has come to a grinding halt in the wake of COVID-19 but, as the saying goes, the show must go on.

The jazzed up evening will feature Malta’s first male barbershop quartet Barbetti along with 16 talented young performers take to our screens for a night of good vibes and even better music while you enjoy from the comfort of your living room.

Live theatre has been benched for the time being but that isn’t stopping these creative cats from reinventing themselves and entertaining you in any way possible.

“It wasn’t a matter of why, it was a matter of when. Both the team and the members have been working hard at this since August, so we were determined to see the project through, whilst still keeping it fresh and different,” said Creative Director, Jean-Marc Cafà.

Muso Merlot is guaranteed to put smiles on faces and to evoke an array of emotions as it brings Maltese musical theatre to your screen live for the first time ever.

Catch the performances live on Studio 18‘s Facebook page tonight at 8pm.

Tag someone who needs to tune in