Mid-June Jingles! Check Out The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians

We’ve “won the war” against COVID-19 which means it’s time to get back to our usual routine of summer parties and lazy days by the beach. And nothing lifts the spirits more than some good, new music to accompany your post-COVID-19 summer adventures. But only to a certain decibel level though… because that’s what the new rules say.

From metalcore to hip hop, here’s a rundown of the latest tracks released by Maltese musicians over the past week…

1. Decline The Fall – Think Twice On the verge of releasing their debut album, Malta’s premier metalcore act Decline The Fall have teased their fanbase with their latest single – Think Twice. “In a year where mental health has been given more importance due to the enforced social distancing related to the pandemic that hit the world, may we remember those that fell to the illness,” the band said about the new single in a Facebeook post. Think Twice is dedicated to all those who battle with depression and mental illness. As such, the song is equally as heavy as it is emotional with big clean choruses that you can’t help sing along to and that have become a staple of the metalcore genre.

2. No Bling Show – Il-Kotra: A Sette Giugno Story OG rap gang No Bling Show has returned from a long hiatus to celebrate one of Malta’s most historical moments of our time. But instead of releasing any new material, the dynamic duo took to a Sette Giugno-inspired music video to perform their 2013 classic banger Il-Kotra.

3. Barbetti – Happy Together Malta’s very own barbershop quartet Barbetti have released a lyric video for their cover of The Turtles’ Happy Together. The a cappella group have reimagined the 1960s rock hit into a contemporary, ensemble mix accompanied with a colourful and vibrant lyric video that captures the joyfulness of the song.

4. Chris Birdd – Just For Me / You’re My Favourite Topic Maltese rapper Chris Birdd has hit us with a double-dose of music over the past few weeks starting with his latest and no.1 hit single Just For Me. The rapper jumps from upbeat and energetic with Just For Me to more mellow and laid-back with his second single You’re My Favourite Topic.

5. Sam Christie – War At Home Channeling his anger following an All Lives Matter movement in Malta the other day, local musician Sam Christie pieced together a somber and heavy track all about it.

Bonus: Ivan Grech – Happy Wintermoods’ frontman Ivan Grech got together with a bunch of musician friends for a special rendition of Pharrell Williams’ hit single Happy. In addition to being a fun, feel-good track, the music video is also a good laugh as Ivan and friends let loose and have a good time from the comfort of their home.