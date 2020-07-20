Maltese Metal Band Accused Of Making Racist Comments And Abusing Former Frontwoman Categorically Deny Everything

One of Malta’s biggest metal bands has categorically denied any allegations of sexism, racism and abuse which led to their frontwoman leaving the band.

MartYrium took to Facebook in response to former lead singer Mikaela’s status in which she condemned the band for allegedly abusing her as a woman in the music industry.

“We categorically deny all the implications made with respect to this subject on all media. The accusations made are not only entirely false, but are the exact opposite of the truth – the result of a very fertile imagination. Such level of hate speech and antagonism towards us is to a certain point expected from someone who was just sacked,” the band said.

In addition, the band also claims to have “terminated” Mikaela from her role as lead singer as opposed to her leaving on her own terms.

“We genuinely thank her for her contribution and wish her the very best in her new ventures.”

MartYrium found themselves in a storm last week after then lead singer Mikaela accused them of taking advantage of her both as a musician and a woman, leaving her with no choice but to end her relationship with the band.

“Martyrium will never dwell on the past, for we know that it is time that writes the tales that last. Over twenty years of written history is our testament,” the band ended.

