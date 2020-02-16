Maltese Rapper Parties With G-Eazy, MGK And Travis Barker At Dan Bilzerian’s Mansion

Maltese rapper Chris Birdd was rubbing shoulders with the likes of G-Eazy and MGK last night during a Dan Bilzerian house party that he was personally invited to.

Many of us dream of attending a Dan Bilzerian party but this Maltese rapper was lucky enough to actually experience not one, but two.

The Maltese rapper entered Dan Bilzerian’s world during last year’s Valentine bash but this year was on a whole ‘nother level…

The poker star/social media celebrity held one of his notorious and super-exclusive valentine’s house party at his California mansion last night…

… and the Maltese rapper found himself side-by-side with the likes of G-Eazy, MGK, Carnage and legendary drummer Travis Barker…

… as well as the man himself, Mr. Dan Bilzerian.

“A good friend of mine is close to the organiser of the event who happens to be one of Dan’s friends and business partner,” Birdd told Lovin Malta.

The Maltese rapper is currently in Los Angeles cooking up some new tracks along with some big names in the industry including Tree Thomas, Max Louis and Vivaswan.

“It’s been studio sessions back to back since I’ve been here, between writing my own stuff and writing/producing for others..it’s been wild.”

But the biggest highlight of his trip so far has to be his visit to Dan Bilzerian’s house…crazy.

