Maltese Radio Station Drops ‘Urban’ Category Following Inclusive Grammy Decision

Say goodbye to urban and hello to street jamz on Vibe FM, as the Maltese radio station follows a worldwide movement to leave the term – which many have deemed direspectul – in the last decade.

“Following the decision by major record labels and The Grammy Awards to drop the term ‘Urban’ from their music genres, we felt we had to do the same,” Vibe FM announced earlier today on Facebook.

“The music industry is doing changes which we all hope will create a more inclusive society and one which does not discriminate.”

“On Tuesday, we will broadcast the last edition of ‘Urban Central’ before the show gets rebranded to ‘Tony Tony’s Street Jamz’,” the statement continues. “The show will not only continue to be broadcast on Tuesday night, but also joins The Weekend Vibe line-up with a special one-hour edition on Friday nights.”