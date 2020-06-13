Maltese Radio Station Drops ‘Urban’ Category Following Inclusive Grammy Decision

د . إAEDSRر . س

Say goodbye to urban and hello to street jamz on Vibe FM, as the Maltese radio station follows a worldwide movement to leave the term – which many have deemed direspectul – in the last decade.

“Following the decision by major record labels and The Grammy Awards to drop the term ‘Urban’ from their music genres, we felt we had to do the same,” Vibe FM announced earlier today on Facebook.

“The music industry is doing changes which we all hope will create a more inclusive society and one which does not discriminate.”

“On Tuesday, we will broadcast the last edition of ‘Urban Central’ before the show gets rebranded to ‘Tony Tony’s Street Jamz’,” the statement continues. “The show will not only continue to be broadcast on Tuesday night, but also joins The Weekend Vibe line-up with a special one-hour edition on Friday nights.”

The “urban” category in record labels and major award shows such as the Grammys has long been a point of contention for many artists and their fans… but it all came to a head last January during 2020’s award show.

Upon winning best rap album, artist and producer Tyler, The Creator had spoken out on the bittersweet moment of winning a Grammy, but being seemingly put in a box that he did not necessarily deserve.

“It sucks that whenever we – and I mean guys that look like me – do anything that’s genre-bending or that’s anything they always put it in a rap or urban category,” the 29-year-old had said. “I don’t like that ‘urban’ word — it’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me.”
The long-awaited dropping of the term “urban” is one of nine key changes to the Grammys’ awards and nominations process.
Other changes include updates to the best new artist category, Lating, R&B and rap fields, along with nominations review committees. The ‘Best Rap/Sung Performance’ award is also being changed, to ‘Best Melodic Rap Peformance’, in a bid to “represent the inclusivity of the growing hybrid performance trends” within the particular genre.

