Maltese Musical Sensation Signs With LA-Based Record Company ‘BangersOnly’

“Some people from the label contacted me through Instagram and I ended up getting on a call with them. It took us almost two or three months to get everything done,” Chappell told Lovin Malta.

Luke Chappell has moved from strength to strength ever since his debut on X Factor Malta, garnering the attention of LA-based record label Bangers Only who decided to put pen to paper with the heartthrob from the Mediterranean.

One of Malta’s rising musical stars has sealed the deal on a four-year contract with an LA record label.

“They were really nice and understanding, and I signed the deal,” he said of his new label.

BangersOnly Music has amassed a social media presence of over 800,000 subscribers across both YouTube and Instagram and is in the process of putting together a compilation album (BangersOnly Volume 1) featuring a number of its talented artists, including Malta’s very own Chappell.

“We all signed a contract for four years, every artist on the album is super sweet, down-to-earth and humble. It’s a very exciting journey for me,” he said.

Although Chappell is officially a BangersOnly musician, his contract hinges on his latest single Lonely Again and depending on how that goes, he may have a future there and in LA….

“The record deal is for me as an artist, but the contract is for four years for this one particular song to test the waters.”

But given the response he’s received so far, both from his fans and the record deal, we’re pretty confident that this record deal is going to pan out for the best for him.

“They are very happy with how the single is going. It has over 300,000 streams so far with over 70,000 people from the US listening,” he continued.

In the meantime, the Maltese pop star has his eyes set on the immediate future, with a couple of projects up his sleeve and a new single on the horizon, something he plans to release to his rabid fanbase next month.

“I haven’t made it to where I want to be just yet, it’s just a small step in my career. There are many things I want to work on including a few projects and a single coming out next month,” he said.