Maltese Hardstyle Musician Teams Up With World-Renowned EDM Artist On Latest Track

Chris Reiff, who goes by his stage name Mazul, admits that he’s a hobby electronic musician, but his latest track is far from a side project product after getting US EDM artist Junkie Kid on board.

A local electronic musician is taking his music to the international arena after teaming up with one of the electronic scene’s most respected names.

Junkie Kid, for those of you who don’t know, is a household name in the electronic dance world and has performed in front of crowds of thousands across the world including at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

Mazul collaborated with the Junkie Kid for his track Thunder which has done considerably well with over 2,000 views and features in over 60 hardstyle and EDM playlists on Spotify.

Thunder also made its way onto Junkie Kid’s Puro Pinche Hardstyle Vol. 2 album along with other big names such as GRAVEDGR – not pay for a hobby electronic musician.

Although 2020 put an abrupt stop to the music scene, Mazul has plans to bring the hardstyle to Malta in a big way and is planning to launch a hardstyle brand on the island.

“Two other guys and I are going to launch a hardstyle brand in Malta with the unofficial backing of two big names that we are connected within the hardstyle scene,” he said.

“We were expecting 300 attendees for our first event, and were planning on inviting these big names to future events.”

