Maltese DJ Takes To Mosta Rotunda For Catholic Faith-Inspired House Sunset Performance
A one-off event saw a Maltese DJ play the historic halls of the Rotunda of Mosta last night.
Local event organisers MYNT are known for hosting their unique, music events characterised by their stunning backdrops featuring some of Malta’s most iconic foirts, gardens and museums.
“Our aim is to bring the young members of the public closer to our rich history and national heritage,” the directors of MYNT told Lovin Malta.
In an attempt to bring the people of Malta closer to their heritage during these tough times, MYNT hosted a set performed by local DJ A/P on the roof of the Mosta Basilica in collaboration with the administration of the historic church.
“We consider the Mosta Basilic to be a truly world-famous and recognisable landmark. The aim of our recording was to promote the size and beauty of the Basilica, as well as to highlight the unique dome – thus the recording was done on the roof.”
A/P live-streamed his set last night as the sun descended on the church.
“Music policy was gospel house and no profanity or vulgarity was featured in the tracklist. On the contrary, the lyrics deeply allude to Catholic Faith,” the directors continued.
However, the livestream was met with mixed reactions with some considering it as irresponsible disrespectful.
“Out of respect to the hard work done by the tireless Mosta Basilica administration, the video was taken down due to some vociferous complaints who failed to understand the meaning of the recording,” said MYNT.
The livestream has since been removed from social media but MYNT is excited to release their next four live recordings in historic, non-religious venues nonetheless.