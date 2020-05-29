Maltese DJ Takes To Mosta Rotunda For Catholic Faith-Inspired House Sunset Performance

A one-off event saw a Maltese DJ play the historic halls of the Rotunda of Mosta last night.

Local event organisers MYNT are known for hosting their unique, music events characterised by their stunning backdrops featuring some of Malta’s most iconic foirts, gardens and museums.

“Our aim is to bring the young members of the public closer to our rich history and national heritage,” the directors of MYNT told Lovin Malta.

In an attempt to bring the people of Malta closer to their heritage during these tough times, MYNT hosted a set performed by local DJ A/P on the roof of the Mosta Basilica in collaboration with the administration of the historic church.