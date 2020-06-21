Maltese-Aussie Musician Tash Sultana Teams Up With PlayStation To Re-Record Iconic Game Soundtrack

د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese-Australian musician Tash Sultana teamed up with PlayStation to re-record an iconic track from the highly-anticipated video game, The Last Of Us Part II.

Coinciding with the game’s launch earlier this week, Sultana released a video in which she covers “Through The Valley” – a song originally written by Shawn James for the first installment of the series.

Also known as Ellie’s Song, the track was a major hit and fit the bill of the eerie, post-apocalyptic game well enough to render it a re-record. So it was only fitting that PlayStation brought the highly talented and renowned Maltese-Australian export to add her own sense of flair to the track.

And she absolutely slays.

Sultana stuck to the song’s barebone structure of acoustic guitar but picked up the pace and changed the rhythmic beat to suit her full-tone vocal range. The Maltese-Australian adds a whole new depth to the iconic track with looming, blues bass lines and vocals harmonisations – something we’re sure she recorded, mixed and mastered herself… you know, given that she plays at least 20 instruments.

Musical prowess aside, let’s not take away from the fact that The Last Of Us series is perhaps the most successful video game of all time so for Sultana to be brought on by PlayStation is a pretty big deal.

But even without the context of a highly successful video game to back it up, this song is a standalone masterpiece and a mere glimpse in the talented and creative mind of Sultana.

