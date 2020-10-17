Malta’s Most-Watched Music Video? Emma Muscat’s Latest Track Has Over 12 Million Views And Counting

Maltese starlet Emma Muscat has low-key had a big year with her summer music video racking up an insane amount of views since its release. In fact, this might just be Malta’s most-watched music video ever. Her latest hit Sangria, featuring Italian rapper Astol, has racked up an astonishing 12 million views on YouTube alone since it was released this July.

And it was at 11 million just a few days ago (I checked), meaning that more people are finding out about the Maltese singer and are getting hooked to the summer tune. It’s sexy, it’s fun and it features Malta’s beautiful landscapes throughout – portraying the island like a summer paradise to the 12 million viewers…which it is, btw. When compared to other Maltese celebrity singers, Muscat is the Queen Bee. Ira Losco’s latest release has racked up an impressive 472k views while X-Factor winner Destiny Chukunyere is up in the millions (2,700,927) with her Eurovision entry – but nowhere close to what Muscat is pulling in.