Malta’s Heavy Metal Heroine Is Gearing Up For Her Debut Album Featuring Some Of The World’s Best Musicians
Malta’s heavy metal heroine Mikaela Attard has kicked off 2020 with all guns blazing after she revealed that she’s recording her first-ever solo album featuring a star-studded lineup, including none other than drumming legend Marco Minnemann.
Minnemann is known primarily as being the drummer for The Aristocrats, but his out-of-this-world drumming capabilities have landed him gigs with the likes of Joe Satriani and even an audition for the legendary prog band Dream Theater back in 2010.
And just to show how significant and highly-anticipated her upcoming release is, the Minnemann-monster decided to spend his New Year’s Day celebrations recording drums for Mikaela…
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes I am to please but mostly I shoot to kill ???????? … Must have been in the middle of a tearing scream or a low rider right there at one of the shows recently. So to an abundance of that on record and live in 2020! ????… Who are you excited to watch this year? . . ???? Alexey Tishekiev for Patio Garta . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #mikaelarocks #newalbum #tattooedgirls #inkedbabes #metalgirl #metalsinger #inkaddict #tattoosleeve #martyrium #redhead #pentagram #altmodel #altgirl #alternativegirl #femalegrowler #inkedbabes #rockchick #metalscreams #killstarvip #tattooedchicks #tattoosleeves #femalefronted #sleevetattoo #blackmetalgirl #hairporn #scream #greetings #tattoosofinstagram #growling #tatted
“Words cannot express how thrilled, pleased and honored I am to have Marco grace my album with his magic,” Attard said in a Facebook post.
Minnemann is just the first announcement for Mikaela’s first-ever album release, and what an announcement it was.
This isn’t the first time the two musicians have worked together either, with Mikaela having done guest vocals on the German drummer’s latest album ‘My Sister’.
View this post on Instagram
Merry Hexmas ???? . . . . ???? @mehdihassine . . . . . . . . . . #mikaelarocks #metalsinger #tattooedgirls #inkedbabes #metalgirl #metalsinger #inkaddict #tattoosleeve #martyrium #redhead #pentagram #altmodel #altgirl #alternativegirl #tattoos #inkedbabes #rockchick #bedroom #protest #tattooedchicks #tattoosleeves #femalefronted #sleevetattoo #blackmetalgirl #hairporn #xmas #greetings #tattoosofinstagram #pastease #tatted
To get such a respected and in-demand drummer to feature on your album speaks volumes of Mikaela’s musical talent, which she’s nurtured from years of hard work both in the classroom and in the field.
“I studied Vocal Performance at Berklee College of Music in Boston and last year completed my Bachelor’s degree in Music Production with Summa Cum Laude,” she explained. “As I learned more about production, I found it much easier to translate all my creative ideas, thoughts and juices into authentic music, soundscapes, and lyrics. I wrote several songs and chose the final ones, all a true representation of me and my story, that would make it to this most awaited album.”
The album may still be in its early stages, but it’s already looking like it will be a killer release by one of the most fierce vocalists around. And one thing is for sure: it’s going to be h-h-h-heavy.
“I really cannot wait to share this musical work with all of you,” Mikaela teased. “I have more announcements to make following the progress of this album as more work is completed and so I encourage everyone interested to follow me on my socials and stay in touch with me. This is a full metal album so fasten your seatbelts, and let’s enjoy the wild ride!”