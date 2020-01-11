Malta’s Heavy Metal Heroine Is Gearing Up For Her Debut Album Featuring Some Of The World’s Best Musicians

Malta’s heavy metal heroine Mikaela Attard has kicked off 2020 with all guns blazing after she revealed that she’s recording her first-ever solo album featuring a star-studded lineup, including none other than drumming legend Marco Minnemann. Minnemann is known primarily as being the drummer for The Aristocrats, but his out-of-this-world drumming capabilities have landed him gigs with the likes of Joe Satriani and even an audition for the legendary prog band Dream Theater back in 2010. And just to show how significant and highly-anticipated her upcoming release is, the Minnemann-monster decided to spend his New Year’s Day celebrations recording drums for Mikaela…

“Words cannot express how thrilled, pleased and honored I am to have Marco grace my album with his magic,” Attard said in a Facebook post. Minnemann is just the first announcement for Mikaela’s first-ever album release, and what an announcement it was. This isn’t the first time the two musicians have worked together either, with Mikaela having done guest vocals on the German drummer’s latest album ‘My Sister’.