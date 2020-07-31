Malta’s Got Talent Kind Of Reveals The Show’s Four Judges With Photoshopped Baby Photo

Malta’s Got Talent has people sitting on the edge of their seats after they uploaded a throwback photo of all four judges as babies photoshopped sitting next to each other.

The talent show is well underway with auditions going on at the very moment but the four judges behind the show have still yet to be revealed…

… that is until now, kind of.

“We just found out that all of our judges used to hang out together a year or so ago,” a Facebook post said jokingly.

People have taken to the comment section to have a guess at who the four judges are… and Lovin Malta has had a shot too.

From left to right; Sarah Zerafa, Howard Keith, Mary Spiteri, and Ivan Grech.

Malta’s Got Talent is also offering 10 winners two tickets for all their shows, so get commenting!

