Lockdown Festival! Artists To Be Streamed Straight To Malta’s Living Rooms This Weekend

In these times of self-isolation, audience-based professions have obviously been hit particularly hard. Artists who depend on gigs, performances and events are left with few options to consider. In response to mass cancellations in the local art scene, Malta’s latest festival is looking to the virtual in an effort to “keep art and music alive during these strange times.”

The online art festival will showcase a selection of musicians, dance performances, DJs and performance artists hailing from both Malta and the international scene.

This being a Facebook Live event, “attendance” is free, but people are encouraged to donate through a crowdfunding page.

Donators will receive an art print of the festival poster, a postcard or even a spinning seal, depending on how much they donate.

Local staple acts Sam Christie, The New Victorians and Oxygyn are some who will be gracing the virtual stage.