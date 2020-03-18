Lockdown Festival! Artists To Be Streamed Straight To Malta’s Living Rooms This Weekend
In these times of self-isolation, audience-based professions have obviously been hit particularly hard. Artists who depend on gigs, performances and events are left with few options to consider. In response to mass cancellations in the local art scene, Malta’s latest festival is looking to the virtual in an effort to “keep art and music alive during these strange times.”
Lockdown Festival, happening this Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd, will bring artists straight to your homes via live-streaming on Facebook.
The online art festival will showcase a selection of musicians, dance performances, DJs and performance artists hailing from both Malta and the international scene.
This being a Facebook Live event, “attendance” is free, but people are encouraged to donate through a crowdfunding page.
Donators will receive an art print of the festival poster, a postcard or even a spinning seal, depending on how much they donate.
Local staple acts Sam Christie, The New Victorians and Oxygyn are some who will be gracing the virtual stage.
And if electronic music is more your thing, watch Lockdown’s space for a lofi-techno treat to be announced tomorrow as their international headliner.
The initiative is a collaborative project by three creatives, who, working in the arts sector, can personally attest to the impact of mass cancellations amidst coronavirus outbreak.
Dancer and performing artist Zoe Camillieri, Kiet Bonnici (artist behind the festival’s graphics) and Vegard Flatøy, who is definitely no stranger to organising festivals, are also taking helm of the online performance extravaganza.
“We wish to give people live experiences while providing a stage for the artists, they said in a statement. “We also think it’s important to fill people’s Facebook feeds with something positive, a break from the current situation.”
Keep up to date with announcements on the event here.