LISTEN: ‘We Hope This Distracts You A Little Bit’ – Brikkuni Release Free Hour-Long Album
Tuesday 17th March 2020 might go down as one of history’s quietest St. Patrick’s Days in a while, but that hasn’t stopped Malta’s biggest alternative band from making some beautiful noise online.
Amidst cancelled gigs, postponed festivals and closed establishments all around the islands, Brikkuni have just launched their fourth full-length album, Il-Ħajja, Il-Mewt, In-Nisa online for free.
“We’re very conscious that this is a terrifying time for many people,” the band’s frontman Mario Vella opened up on Facebook earlier today. “Whether we want to or not, life as we know it is going to change drastically.”
“Our daily, innocuous traits will soon look like massive luxuries, but, in one way or another, life must go on, and with it, all the imaginary and literal escapes,” Vella went on.
Finishing up by reminiscing on the last decade with the band that quickly climbed up the ranks in the local music scene to become the behemoth it is today, the Brikkuni frontman shared the link to the album some hours later.
At just over an hour long, Il-Ħajja, Il-Mewt, In-Nisa is an 11-track album which plays as a glorious follow-up to Brikkuni’s 2016 offering Rub Al Khali.
Full of the same sweeping instrumentals, ethereal notes and melancholic themes – Mario himself later explained how Fuq Sieq Waħda Niżfnu was written mere hours after he had to put his beloved nine-year-old cat down – this new album is the bittersweet anthem I definitely needed right now.
“We hope this distracts you a little bit during these difficult times,” Vella said, going on to thank the number of talented musicians and artists who made this latest masterpiece a reality.
The album is available to listen right now absolutely free, with a digital copy being available for purchase at €9.99 or more, depending on how much people are willing to pay to download it. In “a week or so”, it will also be available on Spotify and other digital portals.
Cover Photo Inset by Storbju