LISTEN: ‘We Hope This Distracts You A Little Bit’ – Brikkuni Release Free Hour-Long Album

Tuesday 17th March 2020 might go down as one of history’s quietest St. Patrick’s Days in a while, but that hasn’t stopped Malta’s biggest alternative band from making some beautiful noise online.

Amidst cancelled gigs, postponed festivals and closed establishments all around the islands, Brikkuni have just launched their fourth full-length album, Il-Ħajja, Il-Mewt, In-Nisa online for free.

“We’re very conscious that this is a terrifying time for many people,” the band’s frontman Mario Vella opened up on Facebook earlier today. “Whether we want to or not, life as we know it is going to change drastically.”

“Our daily, innocuous traits will soon look like massive luxuries, but, in one way or another, life must go on, and with it, all the imaginary and literal escapes,” Vella went on.

Finishing up by reminiscing on the last decade with the band that quickly climbed up the ranks in the local music scene to become the behemoth it is today, the Brikkuni frontman shared the link to the album some hours later.