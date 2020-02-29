LISTEN: Maltese Songwriter Co-Writes Track For Martin Jensen Which ‘Means A Lot’ To World Famous DJ
Young Maltese songwriter Shaun Farrugia has come on in leaps and bounds since his days producing music in his San Ġwann bedroom and he has now just co-written a song for world-famous Danish DJ Martin Jensen.
“Another dream come true!” Shaun wrote on Facebook to announce the release of ‘Carry On’. “A special moment for me! Big thanks to the amazing Tileyard Music and Sigala for this opportunity.”
Martin Jensen, the DJ best-known for tracks like ‘Solo Song’ and ‘All I Wanna Do’, praised the songwriters, saying his new song means a lot to him and marks a change of pace he’s long been working towards.
“This year we go bigger than ever before!”
Shaun, 24, works as a full-time songwriter in London and last year signed a publishing deal with renowned British DJ Sigala. He spoke to Lovin Malta about his ascent to the top of the music industry and you can read about it here.