LISTEN: Maltese Songwriter Co-Writes Track For Martin Jensen Which ‘Means A Lot’ To World Famous DJ

Young Maltese songwriter Shaun Farrugia has come on in leaps and bounds since his days producing music in his San Ġwann bedroom and he has now just co-written a song for world-famous Danish DJ Martin Jensen.

“Another dream come true!” Shaun wrote on Facebook to announce the release of ‘Carry On’. “A special moment for me! Big thanks to the amazing Tileyard Music and Sigala for this opportunity.”