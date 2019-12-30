Kunċert Kontra Korruzzjoni: Brikkuni, Beangrowers, Lapes And More Are Descending On Valletta This Weekend

As protests return to the streets of Valletta in 2020, the first weekend of the year will see some local heavyweights take to a concert against corruption… and it’s promising to be a big one.

Kunċert Kontra Korruzzjoni will see some of the most popular names in the music scene perform in front of the Law Courts, with Brikkuni, Beangrowers, Ċikku l-Poplu and Lapes already being confirmed and the promise of more to join them.

The artists and organisers of the concert want to make it abundantly clear that this event is “independent from all the political groups”.

Kunċert Kontra Korruzzjoni will be held this Sunday the 5th of January and will kick off at 4:30pm.