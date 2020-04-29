Ira Losco And Howard Keith Both Believe That Destiny Should Be Malta’s Representative At Next Year’s Eurovision Song Contest

X Factor judges Ira Losco and Howard Keith both believe Destiny should represent Malta at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after this year’s competition was cancelled in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

17-year-old Destiny Chukunyere was set to represent Malta at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest after being crowned the winner of X Factor Season Two.

Unfortunately, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant that this year’s contest had to be cancelled leaving a shadow of uncertainty on whether Destiny will be Malta’s representative next year.

“It’s disappointing really,” said Howard on today’s episode of Covid Calls.

“Destiny was doing so well and she’s so young and so prepared for it, it’s a bit disheartening. I think she still has a brilliant future ahead of her.”

“I’m hoping that Destiny will be there next year anyhow,” he said.

Malta’s pop queen Ira Losco also stood by side with the young starlet, echoing the belief that she deserves to represent Malta next year.

“I hope I’m not rocking any boats but I would like to see her as a representative and I’m sure many of her fans would.”

“I’m hoping that Malta still keeps her.”

Although it is too early to tell whether Destiny will, in fact, be Malta’s representative next year, we struggle to see why she wouldn’t be the country’s number one choice.

You can watch the full episode of Covid Calls below.