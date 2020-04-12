Holiday Hymns! Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Artists Just In Time For Easter

Happy Easter! What better way to celebrate the holy day than to lock yourself inside and discover the latest tracks by Maltese artists, amirite? From old-school icons to up-and-coming artists, here are the latest tracks released by Maltese musicians this week…

1. Decline The Fall – Nemesis Amidst the chaos of the coronavirus, one of Malta’s premier Metal acts have dropped their first single off their upcoming album, Our Own Demise. Nemesis is traditional metalcore through and through with vicious verses combined with clean vocal choruses and menacing, mosh-inducing breakdowns. The song is also accompanied by a dark, thought-provoking music video with a twistest narrative alongside the band performing as well.

2. JOON – E.T. Maltese producer Yasmin Kuymizakis is letting us into her world of electronic music with the release of her latest single E.T. off her new project, Joon. E.T. is the first single off her debut album – Italians Do It Better – out this June and embodies all the quirkiness going on in the world right now with fun and catchy synth lines, supernatural lyrics and a DIY-resembling music video that gives it that extra-edgy touch.

3. Petit Massif – Une Saison En Enfer Weird times call for even weirder music and Petit Massif stepped up to the plate with their latest single Une Saison En Enfer. A French poem by Arthur Rimbaud backed with industrial-esque backbeats and experimental sounds to create a totally unique track.

4. Chris Birdd – Scars Reaping the benefits of his work so far this year, Maltese rapper Chris Birdd has once again released another song written, produced, mixed and mastered by the man himself. Scars is another melodic track produced by the rapper featuring the sweet tones of a six-string courtesy of Nick Manche and a beefy backbeat thanks to Dan Said.

5. Philip Vella – Rajt Ragel A song fitting for today, Rajt Ragel is a song composed by Philip Vella and inspired by Pope Francis’ solo praying session last week. The song’s original lyrics were written by Giuseppe Messe with this rendition sung by Philip Vella and musical arrangement by Sean Vella.

6. Jon Lukas – Done Fighting One of Malta’s first successful export of its music history, Jon Lukas, has released a new single – Done Fighting. The iconic Maltese singer is in his last stages of terminal lung cancer revealing a soulful ballad preponderant in class when compared to his former usual caliber of projection. “The stretching of life past lung cancer diagnose, for a further ten years, is an excellent result, in around the years 2010 / 2020,” he said on his Bandcamp page. “Yet there comes a time when one resigns to having had enough of the chemo treating pain. Gets ready to call it a day. Is done with fighting.”