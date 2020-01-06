Havana 808, Paceville’s Hip Hop Oasis, Closes Down After Six Years

One of the most popular central clubs in Paceville has closed down after nearly six years. Havana 808, which was situated on the ground floor of the Havana Complex, announced it’s closure over the weekend after hosting its final party on New Year’s Eve. “This is the end,” the club posted yesterday. “With great sadness, we would like to announce that we’ll be closing down Havana 808 Club to make space for something new. We would like to thank everyone for dancing and singing with us for so many years. We can’t wait to show you what’s coming…” The club will now be undergoing a refurbishment before it is reopened as an entirely new club in the coming months.

Havana 808 had opened back in February 2014 after the closure of Cabanas, a club that had a reputation for promoting underground music. Its opening was greeted with mixed feelings, with some unhappy that a club focused on contemporary hip hop and trap was opening in an area known for electronic music, while others welcomed the change. The fast mixing by the DJs, coupled with the strong use of effects, horns, sirens and the microphone, was also new for most Maltese clubbers. However, shortly after its official opening, the club began packing out on a nightly basis, becoming a success.

It was opened with two resident DJs, Siconix and Supre. View this post on Instagram Watch Out ☀️???? #gang #havana808club #djlife???? @siconix @debrisofficial @iamknuckles A post shared by Havana 808 Club (@havana808club) on May 22, 2017 at 4:56am PDT From left to right: Dyan Azzopardi, Knuckles, Debris, Supre, and Siconix A number of prominent young and up and coming DJs also spent time on the decks in 808, such as Debris, Knuckles, Stef, Miggy, Daniel Testa, Ant, Daniel Veloso, and more.

As one of the DJs myself, I knew how important it was to have a central location within one of the most popular areas for clubbing in Malta if we wanted to play songs nobody had heard before. With the relative freedom to try and introduce new styles and genres into the general public’s listening realm, the DJs had the tough job of walking the thin line between commercial music for the masses and introducing new genres and tracks. View this post on Instagram All smiles ❤️ #Havana808 #808Squad #Clubbing #Malta #Music #RnB #HipHop #ClubBangers #Vibes #Weekend #Drinks #Nightlife #Girls #Babes #Smiles A post shared by Havana 808 Club (@havana808club) on Feb 11, 2019 at 4:55am PST It wasn’t always easy – back in 2014, no one had even heard of trap, and while it may be one of the biggest genres in music today, influencing most popular modern genres, it wasn’t always so easy trying to play trap remixes for people who just wanted to hear the latest Chris Brown song. But, somehow, it worked, and 808 quickly became one of the main places for Paceville revellers to head to every Friday and Saturday.

Lots of emerging Maltese talent, from rappers to dance troupes to producers, performed at 808. Everyone from 215 Collective, Owen Leuellen, Concept of Movement, and more took the stage and dance floor of the Paceville club over the years.

The news of its closure was met with hundreds of comments waxing nostalgic about the club. “The one club you could go to and get the perfect music to dance to, you will be missed,” said one local dancer. Others tagged friends and shared memories, and a few couples even thanked the club for being the place they met their partner in.

With a totally new club set to open within a few months time, Havana 808’s youthful vibe will live on in our memories… and probably some un-postable photos and videos on our phones as well. Tag someone who was at Havana 808 on the regular.

