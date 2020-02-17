From Reggae To Rock: Maltese Musicians Cooked Up Some Killer Tracks Last Week

February has been the month of great music with 12 brand new tracks coming your way from last week alone. Everyone from ManaTapu to Michela, The Busker to Il-Lapes, had something on show and most put visuals to the sound with some stunning and high-quality music videos. From reggae to rock, these are the latest tracks released by Maltese musicians over the past week…

1. ManaTapu – Tell Me Malta’s favourite reggae and ska act ManaTapu have released their first single of the year ‘Tell Me’, featuring some new musical elements including smooth saxophone licks and percussive samba build-ups. ‘Tell Me’ is a song celebrating friends and family and is the first single to be released of the band’s upcoming album. In true ManaTapu fashion, ‘Tell Me’ is an all-inclusive piece featuring lyrics in French, Spanish and English.

2. B-OK – Say It First feat. Michela Malta’s new pop queen Michela Pace has yet another feature, this time on a track by internationally-acclaimed producer B-OK. ‘Say It First’ is destined to be Michela’s next hit and features an incredible music video featuring two lovers who really can’t get enough of each other.

3. Il Lapes – Riflessjoni Ft.Petra Two of Malta’s most interesting musical artists have teamed up and released an emotional and powerful track together discussing relationships and how they crumble. Lapes and Petra have joined forces for this incredibly touching track based on past experience of domestic violence. Riflessjoni is part of an upcoming Lapes project that is expected to drop later this year.

4. The Busker – Miles Away The Busker has released an incredible short movie based on their hit single ‘Miles Away’ off their second album ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’. ‘Miles Away’ is a spiritual track that draws its inspiration from the very iconic, George Harrison. The lyrics of the song revolve around Plato’s theory of the two souls, where he believed that every human’s soul was once split into two. Mankind’s purpose on earth is to find the other half of their soul, then becoming one. A music video wouldn’t do this track justice, that’s why The Busker settled for a short film instead and teamed up with filmmaker Francesca Mercieca.

5. Ryan Caruana – Everything I Need Ryan Caruana’s latest single is a love track dedicated to that special someone in your life. The pop track builds starts with a simple foundation but quickly captilises with a upbeat chorus, perfect to get you in a feel-good mood.

6. Chellcy Reitsma – Cross The Line Malta residing Dutch-American artist Chellcy Reitsma has released an alternative rock, duet love song featuring Casper Mason of the UK. The song dropped just in time for Valentine’s Day with the hope to inspire people to love whoever they want regardless of social, religious and family opposition. The song also dropped with a sensitive and touching music video featuring photos and clips of real-life couples around the world from every walk of life who volunteered to support this beautiful project.

7. Different Light – Binary Sunset Part 1 Prog-rock act Different Light have released their second album to follow their debut, The Burden Of Paradise. Binary Sunset is the first part of a two-part concept for the band and its release is a promise of more great things to come. The album sits somewhere between Rush and Dream Theater but is neither one or the other thanks to the band’s unique and distinct sound.

8. LYNDSAY – Taxi Man Maltese pop singer Lyndsay Pace just released her first single of 2020. ‘Taxi Man’ is a feel-good, let-loose pop anthem about a romance with a cab driver and it’s also accompanied by a super fun music video. Check it out below.

9. Miriam Christine – Dil – Mara Singer and songwriter Miriam Christine released her third single from her latest album ‘Dil Mara’ last week following the sucecss of ‘Bi Ftit Kliem’ and ‘Mill-Għatba ‘L Ġew.’ The song is the one which also bears the name of the album, that is, the title track. ‘Dil-Mara’ was written for those women whose life in the face of love was nowhere near easy. It was composed by Miriam Christine and penned by Miriam Christine in collaboration with Emil Calleja Bayliss.

10. Sean Quincy – HELLBOY Sean Quincy has set a new tone for 2020 with this rock-rap anthem that sits somewhere in between Post Malone and Blink-182, truly something unique coming from the London-based Maltese rapper.

11. GIAN – Living In Your Bubble Popping up on our radar for 2020 is young Maltese DJ GIAN with an exciting and interesting electropop tune, Living In Your Bubble. Living In Your Bubble explores a musical avenue that is seldom touched in Malta, bringing a fresh touch to the electronic scene.

12. Oxygyn – Venom Indie-pop brother-sister act Oxygyn released a music video for their hit single ‘Venom’ which dropped last week. The video was directed by Luke Camilleri and was shot a dark and gloomy day in a graveyard. The darkness of the video is contrasted against some vivid imagery, most notably the red rope that pulls the two protagonists apart as they try their very best to stay together.