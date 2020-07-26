From Pop Rock To G House: Have A Listen To The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians Over The Past Few Weeks

The COVID-19 pandemic is still here and mass events are being questioned. But let’s forget about all of that because you don’t need to be at a party to have a good time, especially when you’ve got these brand new tracks from Maltese artists that you can listen to and enjoy from the comfort of your lovely abode…

1. Red Electrick – Come Alive One of Malta’s biggest pop acts is back with an exciting and fun music video for the track ‘Come Alive’ off their latest album, Tragic Optimistic. The Red Electrick boys are suited and booted in bright and vibrant colours for their latest music featuring plenty of dancing, quirkiness, groove and the best of it all, cowbell. All it takes is a white backdrop, a handful of dancers, props and synchronised dancing to make this music video pop!

2. Lyndsay Pace – Fighter Pop singer Lyndsay Pace is letting the world know that she’s a survivor on her latest track, Fighter. The contemporary pop track is all about empowerment accentuated by its energetic build-ups, booming chorus and strong vocal lines that give it that cutting edge quality.

3. Leonardo Barilaro – BlackShip Taking his unique blend of piano and synth to the next level is none other than aerospace engineer and pianist Leonard Barilaro. The Malta-based artist is leading the way in what he describes is “contemporary space music” with the launch of his highly-anticipated EP, BlackShip. The four-track strong EP is an amalgamation of different styles and sonic experiments, implementing the guitars of Marino Di and the eccentric drumming of Andrea Giovannoli. The end product is truly an out-of-this-world experience.

4. Where It’s ATT – Sound Of The Street G House brother duo Where It’s ATT have taken the next step in their career with the release of their debut album. Long have the act impressed the party scene with their unique and hard-hitting blend of G House music – bringing the deep basslines to Malta’s shores and putting it on display at various clubs around the island. It was only fitting then that Where It’s ATT consolidated their work into their debut album, Sounds Of The Street. The singles within that album have generated over 1.3 million streams on Spotify thus far. What ensues is 20 minutes of bass-heavy, beat-driven house music primed for any big sesh.

5. Giorgia Borg – 10 Over a year after she impressed the judges at Britain’s Got Talent with her original song, Giorgia Borg has finally released a music video to go with it… … and it reminds us how much we love it. Over a year later, and this song still rocks – this music video is here to prove just that.

6. Chris Birdd – Wave Season Maltese rapper Chris Birdd can normally be found chilling in either London or LA but this time around he’s right here in Malta and he’s taken this opportunity to grace us with a new music video. It’s wave season and there’s plenty of splashing around going on in this music – let’s just hope he means waves in terms of his musical career and success, not the second wave of the coronavirus…